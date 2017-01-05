Liam Ó Maonlaí and Cormac Begley at Newbridge's Riverbank Arts Centre

Hothouse Flowers frontman Liam Ó Maonlaí and concertina player Compac Begley will play a show at Newbridge’s Riverbank Arts Centre on Friday, January 13.

The pair have been working together on various projects since 2010, and have also performed together in acclaimed trad band Ré.

Tickets for the show are €16 and the performance starts at 8pm.

To book, log on to www.riverbank.ie.