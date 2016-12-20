Massive street party in Naas this New Year's Day

A huge street party will take place on the streets of Naas this New Year’s Day.

It will be hosted by the teachers and students of Monread-based Kildare Dance Academy, with all proceeds going to the Moat Theatre.

There will be lots for the entire family to enjoy, including face painting, street performers and live entertainment from local band Created by Comets.

The organisers are inviting the people of Kildare to come along and ‘dab’ in unison to James Brown, in order to raise money for the Moat.

The event will take place on Naas Main Street from 1pm, and party-goers are being encouraged to dress up and have as much fun as possible.

The dancers at the Kildare Academy of Dance posted a video to YouTube for those who want to learn a few new steps before the street party

Looking for something different to do this New Year's Day? Get yourself down to the biggest fundraising street party ever to hit Naas.

Teachers and students of the Kildare Academy of Dance are limbering up to host a spectacular street party and dance event on Main Street, Naas this New Year’s Day.

The party promises a host of activities for the whole family to enjoy including face painting, street performers and live entertainment from local band Created by Comets.

Following last Saturday’s surprise dance flash mob which took shoppers on Main Street by surprise, over 5000 people are expected to flock to the New Year’s Day fundraising event to ‘Dab’ in unison to James Brown.

The event aims to raise vital funds for the iconic Moat Theatre.

When: New Year's Day

Where: Naas Main Street from 1pm and is open to all the family. People are encouraged to dress up and have as much fun as possible!

Why: It will be the perfect family fun day out with proceeds going to the Moat Theatre.

If you are interested in speaking to somebody about the event we have Jenny MacMahon, Director of Kildare Academy of Dance available to chat to you.