PHOTO GALLERY: Busy season ahead for Kildare Holstein Friesian club

The first Kildare Holstein Friesian Club Field Evening of 2017 was held recently on the Doran family farm in Donadea in North Kiidare.

The first round of the FBD Stock judging competition took place and the winners were, 1st Gerry Flynn, Enfield; 2nd Mervyn Eager, Newcastle; and 3rd Pat Fanning, Clane. In the Junior Section, the results were: 1st Lily Hannah Walsh; 2nd Hannah Healy; and 3rd Patrick Walsh; all from Kilcock. The master judge was Patrick Tuite, Ratoath.

The club's annual Herds Competition took place over the June Bank Holiday Weekend. There were over 20 herds inspected and judged. Half the points are on Conformation and half for Production.

Next year, the club will have awards for top EBI herds. The judge was well known breeder and judge from Co. Laois, Peter Ging. The winner of the Premier section was Dermot Jackson from Kiltegan. David Hanley from Kildare Town won the Senior Section and Tony and Annette Kavanagh from Blessington won the Intermediate section. There were lots of other individual awards. Presentation of awards took place in Toughers on Thursday 8th June. Mr. Brian Scully Area Manager of FBD did the presentations.

The club’s next Field Evening, with the second round of the FBD stock-judging, will be held at Fran Allen's farm in Ballitore, in South Kildare, on Thursday, June 22, at 7.30pm.

On Wednesday, June 28, our club are travelling to the Holstein Friesian ‘Open Day’ in Northern Ireland to see two of the top herds. Both herds have a herd average of 10,000kgs and one of the farms was the winner of the ‘Grassland Farmer of 2016’ award.

Our Annual Calf Show will take place on Saturday, July 1, at 1.30pm, in Peamount Hospital Grounds, Newcastle, (by kind permission). Full details from Kevin Doran (Ph 086 0741606).

Next is the Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) ‘Open Day’ on Thursday, July 6, starting 12 noon, which will be held on the farm of our club member, Victor Jackson, in Kiltegan, Co Wicklow. The very first IHFA National Open Day was held on Victor’s farm twenty five years ago.

Apart from the All Ireland stock judging taking place, there will be a top class herd that has won all types of awards over the years.

A lot of Agri-related companies will have stands there. The All Ireland Herds Awards will be presented, and a sale of nearly 50 animals will conclude the day, which is always a great occasion