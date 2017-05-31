PHOTO GALLERY: Croí Laighean Credit Union, Community Fund Presentation Evening

The 2017 Croí Laighean Community Fund (Coill Dubh and District) presentation event took place on Tuesday evening, May 30, in The Westgrove Hotel, Clane.

This is the first year of the €40,000 Croí Laighean Community Fund in Coill Dubh and District to support clubs and associations in the area.

There was a great response, with 39 applications received.

Photos: Tony Keane