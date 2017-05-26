PHOTO GALLERY: Talented Kildare students win Texaco art competition awards
Talented young Kildare artists
Five Kildare students have been presented with top awards in this year’s 63rd Texaco Children’s Art Competition.
Saoirse Hyland (15), from Coláiste Chiaráin, Leixlip, won a Special Merit Award in the competition. She was presented with her award by James Twohig, Director Ireland Operations of Valero.
Other Kildare winners, who also received Special Merit Awards at a ceremony held in Dublin recently, were Tara Neville Moynihan (13), from Coláiste Chiaráin, Leixlip; Max Dingley (6), from, Monasterevin; and Emily Synnott (6) and Aoife Keane (6), both from St. Laurence's National School, Sallins.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on