PHOTO GALLERY: Raising Voices and Raising Notes concert at Toughers, Naas

The Raising Voices & Raising Notes Concert in aid of the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation, and St. Bridget’s Hospice, took place in The Belfry, Toughers, Newhall, Naas on Friday, May 5.

This fundraising concert was organised by Christina O’Connell and The Big C Choir, who are a group of cancer survivors, cancer patients, friends and family who put on concerts to benefit various charities.

PHOTOS: TONY KEANE