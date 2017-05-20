PHOTO GALLERY: Raising Voices and Raising Notes concert at Toughers, Naas

Fundraiser for Kildare's Jack and Jill Foundation and St Brigid's Hospice

Leader reporter

Reporter:

Leader reporter

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

The Raising Voices & Raising Notes Concert in aid of the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation, and St. Bridget’s Hospice, took place in The Belfry, Toughers, Newhall, Naas on Friday, May 5.  

This fundraising concert was organised by Christina O’Connell and The Big C Choir, who are a group of cancer survivors, cancer patients, friends and family who put on concerts to benefit various charities.

PHOTOS: TONY KEANE