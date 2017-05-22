PHOTO GALLERY: Kildare Town Community School’s ‘Pedal4Hope’ challenge

Former Kildare footballers Johnny Doyle and Ronan Sweeney took to the bikes at a charity event at Kildare Town Community School recently.

The Pedal4Hope fundraiser involved students and staff cycling stationary bikes in the canteen area for a prolonged period to raise money for Pieta House and St. Patrick's Mental Health Services.

All the Transition Year students were involved along with some of the teaching staff.

The event was a huge success in raising much needed funds and raising awareness for these good causes.

PHOTOS: TONY KEANE