PHOTO GALLERY: Newbridge welcomes the Cycle Against Suicide

Some 900 cyclists rolled into Newbridge last Saturday as part of the national Cycle Against Suicide.

The Patrician Secondary School was chosen as a host school for the event and put a huge amount of work into the organisation of the Kildare leg.

Businesses and shops were encouraged to turn their shop fronts orange for the day while supporters gave the convoy a huge welcome.

Local students joined the cyclists at the Curragh Camp before making their way to Newbridge.

The school provided refreshments and entertainment for the traveling entourage when they arrived. Kildare manager and past pupil, Cian O'Neill; former Kildare footballer and past pupil, Johnny Doyle; and school guidance counsellor Sean Doran were lined up to address those in attendance. Interim CEO of CAS, Colm Hayes was also present. The Newbridge students then joined the rest of the cyclists by resuming the final stage of this year's event to the Mansion House in Dublin, through Naas, Johnstown, Kill and Kilteel.