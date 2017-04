Transition Year students at Gael-Choláiste Chill Dara, Naas held a fashion show in aid of Cystic Fibrosis at the Osprey Hotel, Naas on Thursday, April 6.

The show was sponsored by local businesses including Applegreen, Gala, Kalu and Richie Whelans, while students, relatives, friends and teachers strutted their stuff on the catwalk.

Photos: Tony Keane