PHOTO GALLERY: Kildare troops ready to depart for Golan Heights, Syria

Some 56 troops from Kildare will be heading to the Golan Heights over the coming week as part of the 55th Infantry Group.

Last Friday, March 24, Minister for Defence, Paul Kehoe, visited to Curragh to review the group who will be serving with the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) for six months. The Minister praised Ireland’s proud tradition of participation in peacekeeping missions.

“Soldiers from 16 counties around Ireland are represented among the 130 strong contingent here today, including 56 local personnel from Co. Kildare. For 48 of you present, this is your first tour of duty overseas,” he said.

“To prepare for your deployment to the UNDOF mission, you have all completed a rigorous training programme. While this training has been demanding, it is necessary in order to ensure that all of you are well prepared to meet the demands and to discharge your duties effectively in the mission area in the Golan Heights.

“You are travelling to the UNDOF mission with my best wishes and with those of the rest of the nation,” he concluded.

Photos: Tony Keane