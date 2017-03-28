PHOTO GALLERY: LARK take to the stage in Kildare town with 'Oliver!'

You can 'Consider Yourself At Home’ in Kildare town this week as local arts group’s LARK brings its long-awaited production of Oliver to the stage at the town’s CMWS Hall.

The show will run from March 28 to April 1, and tickets are available from the Kildare Heritage Centre and Áras Bhríde in Kildare town.

Padraig J Dunne directs this year’s show, with musical directon from Katie Conlan, choreography by Alan Rogers and photography by Les Kelly.

The show will feature filmed inserts which were shot around the locality.

Photos from the recent official launch of the show at Kildare Farm Foods by Tony Keane