Students at St Farnan's Post Primary School in Prosperous are hard at work rehearsing for their production of musical '9 to 5', with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton.

The show will run for three days in Prosperous Theatre, from Thursday, March 30 to Saturday, April 1.

You can reserve tickets (€15 for adults and €10 for students) by emailing tickets@stfarnans.ie.