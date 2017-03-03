PHOTO GALLERY: Cheltenham preview night at Sheehy Motors Naas
Top tips for racing festival
A Cheltenham 2017 preview night was held at Sheehy Motors Naas’s newly refurbished Volkswagen showroom on Thursday March 2.
The emcee for the night is renowned racing pundit and broadcaster Tracy Piggott, with other special guests from the racing world.
Guests enjoyed a complimentary food and drinks reception while listening to top racing tips for the upcoming festival.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on