PHOTO GALLERY: The new La Touche restaurant opens at Punchestown Racecourse
New dining venue at the races
The new La Touche restaurant officially opened at Punchestown Racecourse last Wednesday.
The new restaurant is located in the main enclosure, overlooking the winners circle and near the parade ring.
The contemporary eaterie, which has been totally revamped, can seat up to 250 people in a casual and fun atmosphere, and can cater for intimate tables of two right up to larger parties.
Photos: Tony Keane
