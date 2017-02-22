PHOTO GALLERY: Parkrun founder Paul Sinton Hewitt in Naas

The founder of Parkrun, Paul Sinton Hewitt CBE, visited Naas parkrun on Saturday last.

He was joined at Naas Racecourse by Matt and Ruth Shields who look after all the Parkruns in Ireland in what was also a celebration of the Operation Transformation 5km day.

RTE cameras were also present on the day for the final edition of this year’s series which will be on this week.

Naas Parkrun is a free weekly 5km event for runners of all standards, which takes place every Saturday at 9.30am in Naas Racecourse.

It is not a race against other runners, but a 5k timed run.

To take plart, just register before your run and you registration is good for each subsequent use.

Mr Sinton Hewitt founded Parkrun in 2004 at Bushy Park, London. The founding principles of Parkrun is that it is always free.

Parkrun Naas started three years ago, on March 18, 2014. It currently attracts between 150 and 200 every Saturday morning.