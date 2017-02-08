PHOTO GALLERY: The hunt is on for the 2017 Lilywhite Rose

The search for this year's Kildare Rose got underway in earnest last Saturday at a launch event at the Westgrove Hotel in Clane.

This year's selection night will be held on April 15 at the Westgrove, and will once again be hosted by RTE television presenter Brian Ormond.

The Westgrove Hotel are the main sponsors of the Kildare Rose for the third year running.

Jerry Russell, Westgrove Hotel general manager, said: “The Westgrove Hotel Leisure Club and Spa are delighted once again to be asked to host the Kildare Rose Competition. The Rose of Tralee is a huge part of an Irish summer and is looked forward to by so many Irish families both here and abroad.

“It is our pleasure to play our part in making the talented young women that enter the Kildare Rose competition feel special and to know that their time spent with Elena and Dave Gibson of the Kildare Rose committee and all the sponsors will always be a memorable part of their lives. We are thrilled and excited to welcome back the Kildare Rose Competition 2017.”

For the past three years the Kildare Rose has supported the Johnstown-based charity The Jack & Jill Foundation.

“We are delighted to continue to support and raise funds for this amazing charity,” said organiser Elena Gibson.

“In 2016 over €1,220 was raised on the night of the final which provided over 76 hours of care to sick children.

“We are delighted to announce that Gary Patrick Hair Design, will continue to be the hair sponsors for 2017 and provide hair care for the 2017 Kildare Rose in all her duties as she represent her county.”

Meabhdh O'Sullivan from Newbridge was crowed the 2016 Kildare Rose last April and has been a fantastic ambassador for the country and will continue to be in her duties over the coming months before she hands over her sash.

The Kildare roses finalist can expect weeks of fun, making new friends and being hosted at various Kildare locations including Naas Racecourse, racing in Mondello and a visit to Lily O'Briens.



l For anyone interested in applying you can you can fill out an application on www.roseoftralee.ie/roses, email Kildare.roseoftralee@gmail.com or contact the organisers through their Facebook page.