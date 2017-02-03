PHOTO GALLERY: Naas GAA Awards Night

Darragh Merriman, Shane Ryan, James Burke, Minor and u-21 panel
Luke Griffin, Darragh Kirwan, Brian Stynes, Minor panel
Miriam Corrigan, Laoise Dunne, Ciara Breslin
Aoife Bourke, Laura Kays, Sinead Keogh, Camogie panel
Aoife Coughlan, Rebecca James, Ladies Football panel
Sean McDonncha, Ciaran Tobin, Cathal Dowling, Minor Hurling panel
Ladies Football panel
David McManus, Joe Pickles, Cian Holmes, Minor panel
James Chopper McKeon, Sean Cullen, Sean Maher, Minor A panel
Declan and Catherine McCabe
Co. Board Chairman Ger, and Martina Donnelly
Player of the Year Awards, Ruaairi Goodfellow, Minor B Football; Conor McCarthy, Minor A Football; Bengy Kelly, Reserve C Football; Shane Gibbons, Reserve B Football; Barry Murphy, u-21 Football; Ronan Joyce, Senior Football.
Eilish Kenny, Senior Camogie Player of the Year; Caoimhe Maher, Minor Camogie Player of the Year
Minor Football panel, County and Leinster Champions
Senior Hurling Panel, Leinster League winners.
Senior Hurler of the Year, Jack Sheridan receives his award with Richie Shaw
Camogie panel, Leinster League winners.
Player of the Year Awards, Rebecca Mulvey, Senior B Football; Clodagh Plunkett, Minor A Football; Maeve Hughes, Minor B Football.
Richie Shaw, Jim Sheridan, and Club President Pat O’Shea.
U-21 football panel, County Champions.
Minor ‘A’ Hurling panel.
Molly Ryan, Maria Doyle, Eilish Kenny, Camogie panel.
