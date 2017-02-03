PHOTO GALLERY: Naas GAA Awards Night

Co. Board Chairman Ger, and Martina Donnelly

Co. Board Chairman Ger, and Martina Donnelly

Player of the Year Awards, Ruaairi Goodfellow, Minor B Football; Conor McCarthy, Minor A Football; Bengy Kelly, Reserve C Football; Shane Gibbons, Reserve B Football; Barry Murphy, u-21 Football; Ronan Joyce, Senior Football.

Player of the Year Awards, Ruaairi Goodfellow, Minor B Football; Conor McCarthy, Minor A Football; Bengy Kelly, Reserve C Football; Shane Gibbons, Reserve B Football; Barry Murphy, u-21 Football; Ronan Joyce, Senior Football.