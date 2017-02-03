PHOTO GALLERY: Blessing of Newbridge cemetery extension

It may have been a baltic cold morning, but the dedicated people behind the extension of St Conleth's cemetery in Newbridge proudly turned out for the official blessing last Friday, January 27.

Parish Priest Fr Paul Dempsey did the honours and welcomed the opening of the new facility, which will cater for 1,143 new burial plots.

This extension makes the cemetery one of the biggest in the county.

The overall construction costs amounted to €230,000 and Kildare County Council undertook the project.

The council was represented by Liam Dunne and Mayor of the Newbridge Kildare District, Cllr Mark Stafford.

Dep Martin Heydon was also present. Graveyard caretaker, Richard Leonard was also on hand for the proceedings along with some local parishioners.

