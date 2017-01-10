PHOTO GALLERY: Naas race day draws huge attendance

An attendance of just short of 6,000 thronged to Naas Races on Sunday afternoon where top class racing, including the Grade 1 Lawlor’s Hotel Novice Hurdle, was matched by a big contingent of ladies dressed to impressed competing for the Best Dressed prize, sponsored by Hugh Statham Jewellers.

In the Lawlor's Hotel Novice Hurdle (Grade 1) the Gordon Elliott trained, Death Duty stormed to victory in the hands of up and coming young jockey, Jack Kennedy.

Top model and broadcaster, Glenda Gilson and her fellow judges had a major job choosing their winner of the Best Dressed, eventually naming Hannah Crosse from Kilfeacle in Co. Tipperary.

Overall a great day at Naas and full credit to Tom Ryan and his team who received tremendous support and sponsorship from many traders of the town to make the entire day a tremendous success both from the racing and social point of view.

Photos: Tony Keane