PHOTO GALLERY: Herbert Lodge concert at Athy Community Arts Centre

Herbert Lodge, the music school which is based on the Curragh, presented the premiere of its performance of ‘The Gift of the Magi at Athy’ Community Arts Centre on Thursday, December 29.

The performance was based on O. Henry’s famous short story.

With dramatisation by Patricia Higgins, the incidental music for piano solo and piano duet was created by Dr Colman Pearce and tuition was also provided by Emer O’Carroll.

Performers included Kelly Kerins, Sean Murphy, Sarah Coughlan, Adam Larke, Marcus Sullivan, Orlaith Beattie, Ide Quinn-Berger, Rebecca Troy, Pippa Larke, Adelina Revetchi, Luke Dempsey, Anna Barry, Oisin Barry, Medeina Considine, Joy Duggan, Sean and Dora O’Sullivan, Orlaith Doyle, Leah O’Sullivan, Dalia Revetchi, Rebecca Cole, Steven Brien, Zachery Coleman, Toya Redican and Ella Sullivan.

“Herbert Lodge is just delighted with the children and their performance. We are also very thankful and grateful for the support of County Kildare Arts Officer, Lucina Russell,” said Bernadette Hayden of Herbert Lodge.