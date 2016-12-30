PHOTO GALLERY: The 'O Holy Night' Christmas Concert in Newbridge

The annual 'O Holy Night' Christmas Concert took place in Newbridge Parish Church on Sunday, December 18.

Organised by Owen C Lynch and featuring his Vocal Ensemble choir, it also featured soprano soloists Kay Lynch and Sharon Lyons, tenor Dave Maguire and Owen's own singing students.

The singers were accompanied by the 20-piece O Holy Night orchestra for the programme of festive favourites.

Photos: Tony Keane