Emilia, aged 2, and the magic of a Christmas tree, by Tom Piwowarczyk, Newbridge (overall winner)

Basset hound Brogan having a 'wine old time' enjoying the Christmas festivities in Oldtown, Naas, by Dave and Teresa Moore

Karen Rigney's photo of her daughter Zoe in her grandparents house in Newbridge, getting ready for her first visit to Santa

Winter sunshine on Barretstown Castle on December 13, by Lilian Webb

Hill of Allen from Coolree, Robertstown, by Pauline Logan

Hannah Smullen, age 8, visting Santa in the abbey in Clane. By Gillian Smullen, Coill Dubh

Restaurant window in Georges Street, Newbridge, hand painted by Holy Family Transition Year Student Tanya Gallagher. Photo by Mari Gallagher, December 14

Frozen lakes in Naas by John Rapple

The Rath in Rathangan by Aileen Gorman, Woodlands, Rathangan

Frosty early-morning leaves at Lakelands, Naas, by Sean Dunne

Sunset at Coolree, Robertstown, Naas, taken by John Logan on December 14

Photo by Fiona Heffernan

Erin Delaney, age 2, from Newbridge can’t wait for Christmas. Photo by Josephine Delaney, Morristown, Newbridge

Straffan scene by Michaela Butler, Straffan

The Church of Ireland, Kill, by Michael Loughnane

Photo by Bernie Colclough

Photo by Barry O'Sullivan, Lakelands, Naas