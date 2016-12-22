PHOTO GALLERY: Festive fun at Kildare Enterprise Town event

There was a good turn out at the recent ‘Enterprise Town’ exhibition held in Kildare town recently.

Various planned activities took place over the day, the aim of which was to promote and drive momentum for SMEs in the locality, while showcasing all that Kildare town has to offer.

Special guest Rachel Allen was on hand to offer some festive fun ideas for the kitchen. Described as a business, sports and community exhibition, the iniative was driven by the local Bank of Ireland branch.

According to Lena McAuliffe from BOI the Enterprise Town initiative gives businesses the opportunity to promote what they have to offer. “It takes a community to build a community and with the platform Enterprise Town provides, matched with the commitment shown from the people of both towns, the Kildare Enterprise Town initiative promises to deliver a major boost to the local economy and community life. The event was a fantastic opportunity for Kildare and the surrounding areas.”

PHOTOS: TONY KEANE