PHOTO GALLERY: Launch of 'Curragh Life in 1916'

From the story of prominent republican Eamonn O'Modhrain, to the endeavours of Maj. General William Henry Lowe, who took the surrender from Patrick Pearse, this new book provides a fascinating look at a distinct time in the Curragh’s history.

Titled “Curragh Life in 1916”, the publication was launched on Tuesday December 13 at Ceannt NCO's Mess, Curragh Camp.

Published by the Curragh Local History Group, there was a large turn out for the event.

Brig General Joe Mulligan GOC, paid tribute to the group, while Msgr John McDonald launched the book.

Brig General Mulligan also made a very special announcement and appointed Reggie Darling Historian in Rsidence on the Curragh Camp.

“Reggie is one of the founders of the Curragh Local History Group and former chairman. His grand-daughter Ella aged 16 read her poem, which is in the book,” said Chairperson, Barbara Geraghty.

“The book celebrates the centenary of the 1916 Rising through the stories of people who worked and lived there in 1916.”

The Curragh Local History Group is almost 23 years in existence and has a number of notable achievements. In 1995 it was involved in the restoration of the clock tower; it organised the Curragh Speed Festival in 1999 to commemorate the fiftieth anniversary of the famous International Wakefield car races held in the Curragh between 1949 and 1954.

The group also unveiled a monument, which names the winners of each event, and also a tribute to the three men, who sadly lost their lives during the last race at the Curragh in 1954.

Another monument to mark the first Army School of Music at the Curragh was unveiled in October 2000.

On 28 August this year, the group had the official unveiling of the Curragh Families Hospital (1893-1984) Monument.

In 1997 it proudly published it's first book “The Curragh A Lifetime of Memories”.

Encouraged by its success, “The Curragh Revisited” followed in 2002.

The committee is made up of Barbara Geraghty, Reggie Darling, Oliver McCrossan, Bob Webster, May O’Shea, Michael Kelly, Matt McNamara, Stephen Coy and Harry Quirke.

A contribution from the proceeds will go to the support the Defence Forces Benevolent Fund.

Copies of the book are available from any committee member.