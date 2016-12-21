PHOTO GALLERY: Santa arrives in Monasterevin

Santa pictured with his helpers Alex Fogarty, Tara Harrison, store manager James Tierney, and helpers Jessica Carroll, Kenneth Melia

Santa pictured with his helpers Alex Fogarty, Tara Harrison, store manager James Tierney, and helpers Jessica Carroll, Kenneth Melia

Santa arrives at McConvilles SuperValu, pictured with parents and kids

Santa arrives at McConvilles SuperValu, pictured with parents and kids

A rather shy young Zak Ryan with Pat Cribben and young Adam Ryan

A rather shy young Zak Ryan with Pat Cribben and young Adam Ryan