PHOTO GALLERY: Ardclough celebrate Senior Hurling Championship victory

Ardclough were crowned Kildare Senior Hurling Champions for the first time since 2006 on Sunday October 1.

The Cloughs got the better of Naas in a thrilling game in St. Conleths Park, on a final scoreline of 1-15 to 1-12.

PHOTOS: ADRIAN MELIA