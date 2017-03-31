Six Kildare schools through to SPAR FAI Primary School Provincial Finals

Twenty nine teams from twenty two Kildare schools participated in the county final of the SPAR FAI Primary School 5s programme at Kilcullen Community Centre last Tuesday, March 28.

Six schools progressed to the provincial finals - St David's National School, Naas; Maynooth Educate Together; Scoil Uí Riada, Kilcock; Scoil San Treasa, Kilshanroe; Scoil Bhride National School, Lackagh; and Gaelscoil Ui Fhiaich from Maynooth.

The ‘A’ Cup, (boys and/or mixed teams from small schools), had five passionate schools with the final between the talented St. David’s National School and Scoil Naomh Lorcáin.

The Naas side triumphed in what was a thrilling contest.

The ‘B’ Cup, (medium sized schools), again proved to be a compelling division with five teams involved. Maynooth Educate Together National School proved the strongest team in this section, with St. Patrick’s National School from Johnstownbridge finishing as runners up.

The ‘C’ Cup, (large schools), was another hard fought contest between six very talented schools. Scoil Uí Riada, Kilcock eventually came out on top of the large schools division after it took penalties to decide a winner between them and Scoil Bhride, Kill.

The winners will now progress to the Mid Leinster Finals on April 26 in Portlaoise Leisure Centre.

The Girls ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘C’ Cup finals were also held on the same day in the same venue where there was a fantastic atmosphere throughout the competition.

In the Girls ‘A’ Cup, (small schools), Scoil San Treasa, from Kilshanroe defeated St. Colmcille’s National School from Moone in a really exciting and hard fought match which ended 2 goals to 0.

In the Girls ‘B’ Cup final, (medium sized schools), Scoil Bhride National School, Lackagh sealed qualification to the next stage after they overcame a tough challenge from Killashee Multi-Denominational National School.

Gaelscoil Ui Fhiaich from Maynooth put in a fine display to progress from the Girls ‘C’ Cup division for large schools and look in fine form heading into the Mid Leinster Finals. Scoil Bhride National School from Kilcullen finished as close runners up in this division.

The SPAR FAI Primary School 5s programme has seen participation figures grow year on year to become the largest primary schools’ competition in the country.

The SPAR FAI Primary School 5s Programme competition has been in existence since the mid 1990’s and has 28,256 participants from 1,483 schools involved this year, a 19% surge from last year.