PHOTO GALLERY: Family fun day at Punchestown last Saturday

Families flocked to the last day of the races at Punchestown on Saturday, for a festival of fun sponsored by AES.

Twelve year old Aibhe Graham who is in 6th class in Ballymore Eustace won the AES Art Competition.

The attendance on the Saturday was 34,370, up over 4,000 on last year's figure.

Photos: Andreas Poveda

