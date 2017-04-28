PHOTO GALLERY: Superb style at Punchestown Ladies Day this Friday, April 24

Newbridge teacher Ann Marie Phelan took home the overall Bollinger Best Dressed Lady prize at Punchestown this afternoon, Friday, April 24.

There was some fantastic style on display at the Racecourse for the Best Dressed Lady competition, judged by TV presenter Vogue Williams.

An Taoiseach Enda Kenny was among the crowds, as were glamourous Naas mother and daughter duo Alannah Beirne, who is currently on Britain's Next Top Model, and her mother, former Rose of Tralee Brenda Hyland.

Photos: Michael Chester