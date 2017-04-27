PHOTO GALLERY: Bumper crop of stylish looks from Punchestown Day 3

Newbridge schoolteacher Ann Marie Phelan took the Bollinger Best Dressed prize on Day Three of the Punchestown Festival today, Thursday, April 27. RTÉ presenter Blathnaid Treacy was the celebrity judge on the day.

Attendance figures were up over 2,000 on last year at the track today with 19,072 people heading through the gates.

The racecourse was packed with stylish festival goers - and tomorrow promises to be even bigger and better with the traditional Ladies Day outing for many locals, plus the announcement of the overall Best Dressed prize.

Photos: Michael Chester

