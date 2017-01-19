PHOTO GALLERY: Clane Musical Society rehearses for 'Carousel'

They may not have to take to the stage until later this year, but Clane Musical and Dramatic Society did not waste much time in dusting off the festive season cobwebs and preparing for the new year.

They recently gathered at the Abbey for an informal social get together.

Those present were also preparing for the opening of the musical Carousel, which is due to open on May 1 and run until May 6.

The show’s director is Sadie O’Reilly and she took time out to introduce many of the members present.

These included members of the production, hair & make up teams, those providing the sound & lighting, wardrobe, front of house, possible stage crew and of course CMDS committee members.

Key cast members include Naas native, Seamus Sullivan, as Billy Bigalow, and Michelle Bradley as Julie.



Ms O’Reilly said it is going to be “an amazing few months until we open with Carousel on May 1.



While it was a relatively social occasion - tea was provided - the group did get some "business" done on the day, include head shots, group photos, measurements for costumesand some novel music and dance intervals.

They are still interested in hearing from anyone who is “interested in joining any aspect of the production”.