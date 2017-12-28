IN PICTURES: Crash on N7 at Johnstown on Thursday evening, January 28

Three arrested, one injured; car crash causes traffic chaos

Tony Keane

Reporter:

Tony Keane

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

One teenager is seriously injured in hospital and three were arrested after a car crash on the N7 northbound at Johnstown today, Thursday, January 28. The Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission are investigating.

The incident caused traffic chaos on the roadway and M7 motorway in its aftermath.

PICTURES: TONY KEANE/LEINSTER LEADER