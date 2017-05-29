Naas Nissan sponsor van for charity cycle in aid of the children of Aleppo

Naas Nissan has donated a brand new van to help a team of cyclists complete a 2,300km trip from Ireland to Italy to raise funds for children in Aleppo in Syria.

Retired UN Peacekeeper, Frank Hearns (formerly of the Curragh Camp) will lead the team out on the road on June 3 on a 2,300km cycle from Dublin to Rome.

The new team van, a white 171-registered Nissan NV300, will be driven by Martin Treacy.

The cycle is organised by the local branch of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem.

This is his Frank's sixth charity cycle, having previously cycled to Bethlehem three times to support the Holy Family Maternity Hospital and Children's Home, and to Assisi for St Francis Hospital Raheny.

Our photographer, Tony Keane popped down to Naas Nissan last Friday May 26 as Mary O’Donoghue of Naas Nissan presented the keys to Support Driver, Martin Treacy.