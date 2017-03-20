PHOTO GALLERY: Bikers raise €5,400 for Shan Tynan's cancer treatment

Midlands bikers went the extra mile this month to raise funds that could help to save the life of a young girl who is suffering from a rare from of cancer.

Adam Mannix, from Mountmellick and other bikers in the Midland Bikers Club, Carlow Motorcycle Club, and Bikera of Eire joined to organise a fundraising motorbike run to help Shauntelle Shan Tynan and her family from Newbridge need to raise €350,000 for treatment in Texas.

The run took place on Sunday, March 12, with stops in Naas, Newbridge, Monasterevin, Portarlington, Tullamore, Mountmellick, Portlaoise then to Carlow.

So far, in the region of €5,400 was raised.

"I just want to thank everybody who joined on the day we really couldn't have done it without you guys you really are an amazing bunch and it really dose make me proud to be a biker in Ireland," said Adam afterwards.

"Also I would like to thank all business who donated, all marshals, David Daly for the pace car, the girls and guys who went out with buckets and helped raise money form the public (they done an amazing job) and again I want to thank all bikers who joined on the day.

"Guys I hope you all enjoyed the day and we hope to have more runs in the future to help people and charities when ever we can," he said.

Other organisers included: Steven Barry, David Daly, Paddy O'Mahony, Craig Daly, James Feenan, Gerry Dooley, Micmac, Pawel Satlawa, Brian Conlan.