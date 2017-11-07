PHOTO GALLERY: Kildare Pride of Place and Tidy Towns awards

Local heroes gathered at Maynooth University last Wednesday, November 1 to reap the fruits of their work in the County Kildare Pride of Place and Tidy Towns competitions.

Kildare County Council hosted a prize giving ceremony for the winners which included young people, gardeners, residents associations and Tidy Towns committees from across the county.

Deputy Mayor of Kildare, Cllr Daragh Fitzpatrick presented the prizes. He thanked the groups and individual citizens for their work and achievements in their neighbourhoods.

This is the twenty-third year of the competition for tidy local authority housing estates. This year, there were 32 entries representing over 50 estates, and 24 prizes were presented in this category.

Nine prizes were awarded in the Best-Kept-Garden competition.

This is the fifteenth year of the county council’s special awards scheme for young people who make an outstanding contribution to community life.

A Special Award was also presented to Barretstown Camp in Ballymore Eustace and the ACRE project in Celbridge, who are Kildare's National Pride of Place entries for 2017.

“We wish them all the best at the national award ceremony. Winners to be announced on the 2nd December 2017,” said the council.

A total of 39 towns and villages entered the competition this year with 38 increasing in points.

A total of four gold, three silver and three bronze medals were previously awarded at the National Tidy Towns awards.

A three year partnership agreement with Kildare County Council and Kildare GAA was launched in May 2017. Former Kildare footballer,Johnny Doyle was unveiled as Ambassador.

The full list of prize-winners is as follows:



Kildare County Council, Tidy Towns Merit awards

Category 1 (1-20 Houses)

Runner up: Millview Milltown

Winner: Fr. Murphy Place Naas

Category 2 (21-40 Houses)

Runner up: Mooretown Drive Rathcoffey

Winner: Wheatfield Ardclough

Category 3 (41-60 Houses)

3rd place: Sarto Park Naas

Runner up: St. Brigid’s tce Sallins

Winner: Park View Clane

Category 4 (61 – 85 houses)

Runner up : Trinity Crescent Derrinturn

Winner: St. Patrick’s Park Kill

Category 5 (86 + houses)

3 rd Place: Loughnamona Leixlip

2 nd place: William Pearse Tce Castledermot

Winner: Avondale Leixlip

Community Development Category 2

3rd place: Moatview/New line grove Kilmead

2 nd Place: Woodstock Forum Athy

Winner: Ottomy Grove & Crescent, Clane

Community Development Category

3 rd Place: Ardrew Meadows Athy

2 nd place Ashgrove Derrinturn

Winner : Rosconnell Newbridge

Best Newcomer: Castleroe West Maganey

Most improved: Chorrchoill Prosperous

Highly Commended: Churchview Suncroft

Commended: Goretti tce Prosperous

Commended: Coarsemoor, Lodgepark & St. Brigid's Tce, Straffan

Best Kept Gardens 2017

Patrick Kennedy 529 St. Patrick's Park Rathangan

Angela Jitari 20 Rosconnell Avenue Newbridge

Catherine Perse 27 Ardrew Meadows Athy

Rita Kelly 27 Castlepark Athy

Sean Trimble 615 St. Mary's Park Leixlip

Jacinta Dunne 2754 Chorrchoill Park Prosperous

Carmel Pender 31 Mooretown Drive Rathcoffey

Rose Kenny 35 Park View Clane

Pat & Karen Hannon 9 Fr. Murphy Place Naas

Overall winner

Tony Himlin 5 Ottomy drive

Youth Endeavour Award 2017

Michael Behan, Corrachoill Park, Prosperous.

Lauren Devine, Ottomy, Clane.

Michaela Doyle, Moat View, Kilmead.

Levi Hope, Rosconnell, Newbridge.

Ciall Kenny, Ardrew, Athy.

Seán Moloney, Flinter’s Place, Athy.

Tadhg Murphy-0’Leary, Ashgrove Estate, Derrinturn.

Seán Murray, Wheatfield, Ardclough.

Micah O’aigbogun, Castlefen Sallins

Tidy Towns winners 2017

Bronze Medal winners

• Rathangan

• Ballymore Eustace

• Clane

Silver Medal winners

• Kill

• Celbridge

• Newbridge

Gold Medal winners

• Straffan

• Naas

• Maynooth

• Leixlip

Endeavour award for Kildare (for greatest improvement in

marks from previous year)

• Allenwood

Special Awards

Supervalu Tidy Town Heroes (individuals nominated by their committee for

outstanding contributions)

• Tina Drury, Maynooth Tidy Towns

Supervalu Youth Award, sponsored by Supervalu (Midlands & East)

• Naas Tidy Towns Bin Brigade

Let’s get buzzing, sponsored by Local Authorities – Local Authority Pollinator

Award.

• Maynooth Tidy Towns

Sustainable Development Award, sponsored by Department of

Communications, Climate Action & Environment, runner up.

• Naas Tidy Towns, Naas Neighbourhood Greenway

Kildare Tidy Towns Merit Awards for outstanding contributions to

the work of the local Tidy Towns

• John Lawler, Caragh Tidy Towns

• Adrian Meaney, Ardclough Tidy Towns

• Carmel Lennon, Leixlip Tidy Towns

• John O’Brien, Carbury Tidy Towns

• Anthony Foley, Athy Tidy Towns

• Pat Ryan, Naas Tidy Towns

• Eli Dunne, Kilmeague Tidy Towns

• Noeleen Keatley, Castledermot Tidy Towns

• Martina O’Neill, Allenwood Tidy Towns

• Margaret Macken & Margaret McGeeney, Kilcock Tidy

Towns

• Colette Davis, Sallins Tidy Towns

• Mattie Callaghan, Maynooth Tidy Towns