PHOTO GALLERY: Kildare Pride of Place and Tidy Towns awards

Local heroes gathered at Maynooth University last Wednesday, November 1 to reap the fruits of their work in the County Kildare Pride of Place and Tidy Towns competitions.
Kildare County Council hosted a prize giving ceremony for the winners which included young people, gardeners, residents associations and Tidy Towns committees from across the county.
Deputy Mayor of Kildare, Cllr Daragh Fitzpatrick presented the prizes. He thanked the groups and individual citizens for their work and achievements in their neighbourhoods.
This is the twenty-third year of the competition for tidy local authority housing estates. This year, there were 32 entries representing over 50 estates, and 24 prizes were presented in this category.
Nine prizes were awarded in the Best-Kept-Garden competition.
This is the fifteenth year of the county council’s special awards scheme for young people who make an outstanding contribution to community life.
A Special Award was also presented to Barretstown Camp in Ballymore Eustace and the ACRE project in Celbridge, who are Kildare's National Pride of Place entries for 2017.
“We wish them all the best at the national award ceremony. Winners to be announced on the 2nd December 2017,” said the council.
A total of 39 towns and villages entered the competition this year with 38 increasing in points.
A total of four gold, three silver and three bronze medals were previously awarded at the National Tidy Towns awards.
A three year partnership agreement with Kildare County Council and Kildare GAA was launched in May 2017. Former Kildare footballer,Johnny Doyle was unveiled as Ambassador.
The full list of prize-winners is as follows:
Kildare County Council, Tidy Towns Merit awards
Category 1 (1-20 Houses)
Runner up: Millview Milltown
Winner: Fr. Murphy Place Naas
Category 2 (21-40 Houses)
Runner up: Mooretown Drive Rathcoffey
Winner: Wheatfield Ardclough
Category 3 (41-60 Houses)
3rd place: Sarto Park Naas
Runner up: St. Brigid’s tce Sallins
Winner: Park View Clane
Category 4 (61 – 85 houses)
Runner up : Trinity Crescent Derrinturn
Winner: St. Patrick’s Park Kill
Category 5 (86 + houses)
3 rd Place: Loughnamona Leixlip
2 nd place: William Pearse Tce Castledermot
Winner: Avondale Leixlip
Community Development Category 2
3rd place: Moatview/New line grove Kilmead
2 nd Place: Woodstock Forum Athy
Winner: Ottomy Grove & Crescent, Clane
Community Development Category
3 rd Place: Ardrew Meadows Athy
2 nd place Ashgrove Derrinturn
Winner : Rosconnell Newbridge
Best Newcomer: Castleroe West Maganey
Most improved: Chorrchoill Prosperous
Highly Commended: Churchview Suncroft
Commended: Goretti tce Prosperous
Commended: Coarsemoor, Lodgepark & St. Brigid's Tce, Straffan
Best Kept Gardens 2017
Patrick Kennedy 529 St. Patrick's Park Rathangan
Angela Jitari 20 Rosconnell Avenue Newbridge
Catherine Perse 27 Ardrew Meadows Athy
Rita Kelly 27 Castlepark Athy
Sean Trimble 615 St. Mary's Park Leixlip
Jacinta Dunne 2754 Chorrchoill Park Prosperous
Carmel Pender 31 Mooretown Drive Rathcoffey
Rose Kenny 35 Park View Clane
Pat & Karen Hannon 9 Fr. Murphy Place Naas
Overall winner
Tony Himlin 5 Ottomy drive
Youth Endeavour Award 2017
Michael Behan, Corrachoill Park, Prosperous.
Lauren Devine, Ottomy, Clane.
Michaela Doyle, Moat View, Kilmead.
Levi Hope, Rosconnell, Newbridge.
Ciall Kenny, Ardrew, Athy.
Seán Moloney, Flinter’s Place, Athy.
Tadhg Murphy-0’Leary, Ashgrove Estate, Derrinturn.
Seán Murray, Wheatfield, Ardclough.
Micah O’aigbogun, Castlefen Sallins
Tidy Towns winners 2017
Bronze Medal winners
• Rathangan
• Ballymore Eustace
• Clane
Silver Medal winners
• Kill
• Celbridge
• Newbridge
Gold Medal winners
• Straffan
• Naas
• Maynooth
• Leixlip
Endeavour award for Kildare (for greatest improvement in
marks from previous year)
• Allenwood
Special Awards
Supervalu Tidy Town Heroes (individuals nominated by their committee for
outstanding contributions)
• Tina Drury, Maynooth Tidy Towns
Supervalu Youth Award, sponsored by Supervalu (Midlands & East)
• Naas Tidy Towns Bin Brigade
Let’s get buzzing, sponsored by Local Authorities – Local Authority Pollinator
Award.
• Maynooth Tidy Towns
Sustainable Development Award, sponsored by Department of
Communications, Climate Action & Environment, runner up.
• Naas Tidy Towns, Naas Neighbourhood Greenway
Kildare Tidy Towns Merit Awards for outstanding contributions to
the work of the local Tidy Towns
• John Lawler, Caragh Tidy Towns
• Adrian Meaney, Ardclough Tidy Towns
• Carmel Lennon, Leixlip Tidy Towns
• John O’Brien, Carbury Tidy Towns
• Anthony Foley, Athy Tidy Towns
• Pat Ryan, Naas Tidy Towns
• Eli Dunne, Kilmeague Tidy Towns
• Noeleen Keatley, Castledermot Tidy Towns
• Martina O’Neill, Allenwood Tidy Towns
• Margaret Macken & Margaret McGeeney, Kilcock Tidy
Towns
• Colette Davis, Sallins Tidy Towns
• Mattie Callaghan, Maynooth Tidy Towns
