PHOTO GALLERY: Run for Adam Burke, Two Mile House GAA

It is estimated around 3,000 people turned up across the entire day to support Adam Burke's 5k/10k run/walk on Saturday September 30.

Over 1900 people took part in the races.

Speaking to the Leader, Adam's brother Willie Jnr, said the family are blown away.

“We were always going to run with Adam in our Two Mile House jerseys. Adam was clapped out of Two Mile House by about 3,000 people. It was unbelievable, it was a great moment.

"For someone who had a stroke fourteen months ago, and to be told that maybe he mightn't survive the stroke, but then to be told he mightn’t be able to walk or talk, never mind to be running a 5k race, it’s just unreal.

"He was smiling all day, from day one since he woke up out of a coma, his attitude is incredible."

PHOTOS: TONY KEANE