Green flag raised high at Newbridge park

A Newbridge park received a highly respected accolade last weekend when it was awarded the Green Flag Award.

Mayor of Kildare, Cllr Martin Miley Jnr officially launched the flag at Liffey Linear Park, an area more commonly known as the Strand, last Saturday.

The park has been established and maintained through the hard work and dedication of the Newbridge Tidy Towns Association, park users and participants in the FÁS Ballymany CE Scheme with the support of Kildare County Council.

The Green Flag Award is recognised internationally as a mark of excellence in the provision of green public open spaces for the enjoyment of all visitors.

The award means the park has met the international standard in the following areas - A welcoming place; Healthy, safe and secure; Well maintained and clean; Environmental Management; Biodiversity, Landscape and Heritage; Community Involvement; Marketing and Communication

Management.

The flag raising ceremony was held to congratulate all those involved in the development, continued maintenance and improvements of the park for the wider community and visitors alike to explore and enjoy at their leisure.