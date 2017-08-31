PHOTO GALLERY: Thatching, weaving, graveyard tours and bat walks at Kildare Heritage Week

Longford based Thatcher, Ken Leonard, originally from Broadford, and Paul Darby of Yew Cottage, Mountrice, Monasterevin, pictured at the Thatching Demonstration at the cottage, a Heritage Week Event. Photo Tony Keane.

Raphael Ryan and local historian Paul Cooke (right of picture) address the Newbridge Local history Group’s visit to Great Connell Graveyard, Baroda, Newbridge, a Heritage Week 2017 event, Tuesday, August 22.

Martin Murphy and Oliver Murphy who made the new name plate at Great Connell Graveyard, with Local Historian Paul Cooke who conducted the talk organised by Newbridge Local history Group’s visit to Great Connell Graveyard, Baroda,

Mary Malone, andy Kelly, Marie Kelly, and Mary Delmer, Naas Day Care Centre committee, at the ‘Weaving Time & Place’ Contemporary Arts Project at Naas Day Care Centre, A Heritage Week Event, pictured Tuesday August 22.

Project Manager, Artist Katrina Hughes, Artist Mary O’Rourke, Bridget O’Loughlin, Kildare HeritageOfficer, Carolann Courtney, Kildare Arts in Health Officer, and Shann Morris, Manager of Naas Day Care Centre, at the ‘Weaving Time & Place’ Contemporary Arts Project at Naas Day Care Centre, A Heritage Week Event, pictured Tuesday August 22.

Phil Fitzgerald, Deirdre and Michael Mangan, at the ‘Weaving Time & Place’ Contemporary Arts Project at Naas Day Care Centre,

Kay Phibbs, Rita O’Rourke, at the ‘Weaving Time & Place’ Contemporary Arts Project at Naas Day Care Centre,

Bessie Dunne, Margaret Murphy, Theresa Kelly, Gillian Ryan, at the ‘Weaving Time & Place’ Contemporary Arts Project

Maureen Williams and Anne Kelly at the ‘Weaving Time & Place’ Contemporary Arts Project at Naas Day Care Centre,

Frank Sutcliffe at the ‘Weaving Time & Place’ Contemporary Arts Project at Naas Day Care Centre

Phil Fitzgerald and Brigid Hogarty with Mae O’Neill, Carer Naas Day Care Centre, at the ‘Weaving Time & Place’ Contemporary Arts Project

Marie Kelly, and Irene Kelly, Carer Naas Day Care Centre, at the ‘Weaving Time & Place’ Contemporary Arts Project at the Centre

Kate Callan of Naas Day Care Centre, Artist Mary O’Rourke, and Wilma Heffernan, at the ‘Weaving Time & Place’ Contemporary Arts Project

Andy Kelly, Naas, Nancy Boylan, Ballymore Eustace, and Ann Dwyer, Naas, at the ‘Weaving Time & Place’ Contemporary Arts Project at Naas Day Care Centre

Paddy Behan and Ger McCarthy (centre) of Naas Local History Group with a group of local people at Naas Harbour who turned out for for the Naas Canal Walk, Monday evening August 21, one of the events for Heritage Week 2017

Fitzgerald family, Louise, Peter, Henry, and David, pictured at Naas Harbour for the Naas Canal Walk with Naas History Group, Monday evening August 21, one of the events for Heritage Week 2017

Anna Collins of Kildare Bat Group with a group of children and adults pictured at the Liffey Linear Park, Newbridge for the ‘Bats about Newbridge at Sunset’ a Heritage Week 2017 Event, pictured Friday evening, August 25.

Sean Ward (centre) of Tír na Móna hosted the talk and tour of the Nature and History of Ballynafagh Lake, Prosperous pictured with some of the group in attendance at the event for Heritage Week, August 2017.

Sean Ward (right) of Tír na Móna hosted the talk and tour of the Nature and History of Ballynafagh Lake, Prosperous pictured with some of the group in attendance at the event for Heritage Week, August 2017.