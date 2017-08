Hillary Farrell of Bergins Paharmacy, Newbridge, and Laura Anne Kelly of Visage Home, Newbridge, pictured at the 2017 Kildare Relay for Life at Punchestown Racecourse, pictured Saturday evening, August 19. Photo Tony Keane.

Suzie Hanlon, Newbridge, lighting a Candle of Hope.

John Duggan, Shiela Keogh, Ella McKeown lighting their Candle of Hope.

The 2017 Kildare Relay for Life “Hush Fairies’ lead the way for the lighting of the ‘Candle of Hope’.

Some of the crowds at the Relay

Madeline and Megan Moylan, Newbridge.

Noelle, Peggy, and Maria Donoghue, Bláthnaid McDonnell, Megan and Sasha Donoghue, and Danielle McDonnell, from Newbridge.

Tom Henry, Brenda Ennis, of Leona’s Love Group, Newbridge.

Dervla Jones, Amelia and Maya Wynne, Sharon Carroll, of Leona’s Love Group, Newbridge.

Maurissa Morris, Tess Turner, Tanya Gaffney, Jenny Maguire, of Leona’s Love Group, Newbridge.

Mary Dunne, Helen O’Flaherty, Niamh Dunne, Clane Festival Team.

Sabina Reddy, Pat and Loraine Kelly, Dermot Mitchell, Kilcullen Relay for Life Group.

Suzie and Mark Hanlon, Aideen Potts, Irene O’Connor, of Cáirde Chéile, Newbridge.

Gemma Hennessy taking part in the 24 hour ‘Bikeathon’ at the Industrial Fitness, Newbridge,

Ross Hayden taking part in the 24 hour ‘Bikeathon’ at the Industrial Fitness