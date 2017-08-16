Thousands turn out for last night's celebrity charity hurling match in Newbridge

Take a bow horse trainer Jim Bolger and jockey Davy Russell, the main organisers behind last night's Hurling for Cancer game at St Conleth's Park, where an attendance in excess of 3,600 turned up for a magnificent entertaining evening of hurling, nostaliga and good old fun with some of the biggest names in hurling, past and present, along with a host of household sporting icons and celebrities.

Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh and Seán Bán Breanach were on the PA keeping one and all informed as hurling icons such as referees Jimmy Barry Murphy and Cyril Farrell got proceedings under way.

On Davy Russell's side we had high calibre names such as John Tennyson, Aidan Fogarty, the immaculate Lee Chin, Martin Storey, and Niall Quinn.

In the Wexford colours of Jim Bolger's squad we had Damian Fitzhenry, Stephen Hunt, former soccer international who scored the goal of the game, a magnificent effort, lifting and striking the sliothar in one movement.

Add in Tommy Walsh, Peter Canavan, Richie Hogan, Joe Deane, Charlie Carter and the silky skills of Ursula Jacob.

Derek O'Connor, Mags Darcy, Roger Loughran, Ollie Canning, Peter Canavan, Conor Mortimor, the list is endless, all participated and that is only a small number of players with both teams having in excess of 30 togged.

While a lot of focus was on the game, it's fair to say there was as much excitement with those in attendance, involved and/or spectators off the field.

Davy Fitzgerald, Bernard Dunne and Johnny Murtagh, Colm O'Rourke, Henry Sheflin; umpires Richie Rich, who brought a whole new dimension to signalling a goal with his magnificent movement of flag waving; Richie had one Willie Mullins as his fellow umpire.

Already half a million has been raised in the five previous games and no doubt there will be some significent amount of euros to be counted after this.

The great Paul McGrath was in brilliant form as he signed autographs and stood in for photos throughout the two hours. Miriam O'Callaghan and Katie Walsh ran the line; and while Katie took her duties serious, Miriam was somewhat laid back and waved the flag only when instructed.

We spotted Brenda Donohoe; former top golfer John McHenry was enjoying the night, and while he was not asked to sign any autographs, Gearód May (St Laurence's) was looking fresh and well following his trip to Vietnam with RTE Francis Brennan's crew; along with every day stewards Johnny Goulding, Noel Connolly, Martin Whyte (new role) and many more helping hands.

All in all, it was a magnificent occasion; a lot of funds raised and the night was brilliantly finished off with a barbecue and music in McDonnells (Newbridge), where Richie Rich and a large number of the players involved, were in huge demand as the phones flashed throughout the evening.