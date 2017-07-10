PHOTO GALLERY: Newbridge Rugby Club’s ‘Man v Food’ fundraiser

Newbridge RFC held a 'Man V Food' fundraiser at Brú House, Newbridge, last Saturday night, July 8.

The winner was Keith Moran.



Mark Doyle and Oisin Howell won second and third place respectively, and the contestants raised over €2,000 for the club.

The participants had 25 minutes to finish a big tray of over 30 extra spicy chicken wings without drinking any water.



Photos: Tony Keane