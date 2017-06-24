PHOTO GALLERY: Top talent at St Brigid's Community Games Finals in Newbridge

The St. Brigid's Community Games area winners are ready for action at this week's county athletic finals in Clane.

The club's area finals were held at Newbridge Athletic track on Monday 12 June.

“We had a fantastic turn out with one of our largest entries ever. The weather was fantastic and a lovely family night was had by all,” said the organisers.

“We would like to thank all the volunteers who helped to make the night the success it was.”

All the medal winners will now go forward to represent st Brigids at the County Athletic Finals in Clongowes College Clane on Wednesday and Thursday 28 and 29 June.

The winners were: Boys U/6 - Delan Jennings, Harry Tiernan. U/8 60m - Aidan Carroll, Kyle Byrne Ward, Andrew McCauley. U/8 80m - Charlie Moylan, Charlie Lyons, Cormac Byrne. U/10 100m - Daniel Malone, Aaron Murphy, Tadhg Murphy. U/10 200m Aaron Murphy, Adam Byrne Ward, Kieran Lacey. U/12 100m -Matthew Deasy, Cillian Moran, Eoin Carroll. U/12 600m - Matthew Deasy, David Coroliuc, David Adebesin and Jack Morrin. U/14 100m - Benjamin Adebeson, Joe Dillon, Geoffry Whitty. U/14 800m - Joe Dillon, Benjamin Adebeson, Geoffrey Whitty. U/16 100m - Peter Morillo.

Girls U/6 - Lily Dunbar, Lily Dervan, Lisa McNulty. U/8 60m - Emily Carr, Naomi Deasy, Holly Dowling White. U/8 80m - Ella Farrell, Anna Dillon, Emily O'Sullivan. U/10 100m - Jessica McNulty, Hannah O'Sullivan, Lucy Deasy. U/10 200m - Lucy Deasy, Kate Dunphy, Kate McNulty. U/12 100m - Anna Whyte, Tara Christie, Stephanie Nnabuhu. U/12 600m - Anna White, Erin Healy, Sophia Witty. U/14 100m - Orla Carroll, Sophie Deasy, Sinead Samuel. U14 800m - Sophie deasy, Orla Carroll, Sinead Samuel. U/16 1500m - Alex Murphy.

There are also eight boys and girls relay teams representing the St. Brigid's Community Games area at the county finals.