PHOTO GALLERY: Kildare County Show in sunny Athy

This year’s annual Kildare County Show, held on Sunday, June 18 last was a massive success, helped by a scorcher of a day at the Athy Showgrounds.

A spokesperson for the Show, who joked that it was “nearly too hot” said numbers were up hugely from last year.



“We can only go by the numbers that pay in, so around 5,000 adults. Last year was less than 2,000”. A new addition to the show this year was a craft beer exhibition. “It went extremely well, and was a great attraction. 90% of trade stands were happy”.



