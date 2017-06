Marian Higgins, Kildare Co. Librarian; Author James Durney, Brig. Gen. Joe Mulligan, Officer Commanding, Curragh Camp, who did the official launch, Author Hugh Crawford; and Kildare Mayor Ivan Keatley

Marian Higgins, Kildare Co. Librarian; Author James Durney, Brig. Gen. Joe Mulligan, Officer Commanding, Curragh Camp, who did the official launch, Author Hugh Crawford; and Kildare Mayor Ivan Keatley