PHOTO GALLERY: Newbridge history buffs relive the days of St Conleth's Tennis Club

Last night, the Newbridge Local History Group welcomed Frank Boland who gave an interesting talk on times past at St. Conleth's Tennis Club.

Titled “Game, Set & Match: an illustrated talk on St. Conleth’s Tennis Club”, the group gathered at Ryston Social Club to find out more.

This was one of two events organised by the group in conjunction with June Fest.

Our photographer Tony Keane popped along.