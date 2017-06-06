GALLERY: Abbey success for Prosperous Dramatic Society

Prosperous Dramatic Society enjoyed three successful night in the Abbey over the weekend.

They were given the chance to perform there after their play 'The Play About the Baby' by Edward Albee came third in the All Ireland Finals in Athlone.

And the three nights in the National Theatre also kick-started their 100th anniversary celebrations - and each night ended with a standing ovation.

Prosperous has a strong tradition of theatre and this year they celebrate their centenary with a calendar of events focusing on their history of drama in Kildare.

The group first won the 1 Act Open All Ireland finals in 1995 with their production of John MacKenna’s “Faint Voices” and since re-joining the circuit in 2009, have participated regularly in 1 Act and 3 Act All Ireland finals. Prosperous won the 1 Act All Ireland finals in 2012 with David Mamet’s “Bobby Gould in Hell” and again in 2012 with Neil LaBute’s “Lovely Head” in 2013. In 2014 they qualified with “The Judge’s House” and in 2016 with “Bull.” These plays were all directed by TJ Duggan. In 2014, the group was invited to perform their All-Ireland winning production of Bobby Gould in Hell in Monaco at the Mondial du Théâtre which was an amazing experience.

The group are consistent qualifiers for the three-act All Ireland finals in Athlone, having been runners up in 2011 and 2014 and placed third in 2013.

They also held the title of Ulster Champions in 2013 and 2014 with their production of Edward Albee’s “The Goat or who is Sylvia?” and Marc Camoletti’s “Boeing Boeing” both directed by Lurlene Duggan.

In 2015, the group decided to take a break from the circuit and had a very successful 10 night run with John Breen’s “Alone it Stands”.

In 2016 they took the epic “One Man, Two Guvnors” on the 3 act circuit, which placed 3rd in the All Ireland Finals.

