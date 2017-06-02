PHOTO GALLERY: The Newbridge yarn bombers are back

Newbridge has truly been yarn bombed. Knitted and crocheted creations of every colour and description adorn the trees and street furniture at the Liffey Linear Park.

Spearheaded by Annie Morris and the ICA, the project also involves many local schools and community groups.

Deaglán De Paor of Newbridge Tidy Towns and Leinster Leader photographer, Tony Keane captured these fantastic images of the colour explosion which came to life in Newbridge yesterday.

READ MORE:ICA yarn bombers set to return to Newbridge