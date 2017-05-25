Newbridge locals raise money for Kildare Relay for Life

Over €700 was raised in just four hours at a unique Relay for Life event in Newbridge last weekend to raise funds for the Irish Cancer Society.

Last Friday, Team Walkie Talkie joined forces with Mangan’s Pharmacy, Newbridge for a 26.2-mile marathon relay in conjunction with Relay for Life Kildare 2017.

The team, staff and local supporters had just four hours to complete the 26.2 miles on a treadmill and a bike in the pharmacy. Former Kildare GAA footballers, Johnny Doyle, Dermot Earley and Ronan Sweeney were on hand to support the event along with Daryl Flynn, Oliver Kelly (MPSI), Elaine Amoroso (MPSI), Louise Gavaghan (MPSI) and all the staff at the pharmacy.

The Walkie Talkie team has also organised a “Back to the 90’s” night at Judge Roy Beans on Saturday May 27. Admission is €5. All support will be greatly appreciated.

