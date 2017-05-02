PHOTO GALLERY: Over €6,000 raised at Rathangan's Bluebells and Buskers

Over €6,000 was raised at the annual Bluebells and Buskers event at Killinthomas Wood in Rathangan yesterday, Monday May 1.

Organisers estimated up to 5,000 people flocked to the county Kildare woodland to enjoy the busking in the sunshine. They thanked all the volunteers who helped out and everyone who supported the event.

All funds raised will go towards the Rathangan Community Centre.

Our photographer Tony Keane captured all the magic of the day.