PHOTO GALLERY: Schoolkids go racing at Naas

Some 232 fifth and sixth class pupils from Naas schools had a fun day out at Naas Racecourse yesterday, Tuesday, April 4.

Pupils from Gaelscoil Nas Na Riogh, Scoil Cheile Chriost, Naas, St Patrick’s Boys National School, Clane and Caragh National School, Caragh, Naas enjoyed a day learning about the behind-the-scenes world of racing.

They walked the track with racecourse manager Tom Ryan and talked to 21-year-old jockey Jonathan Burke and local trainer Peter Maher.

Naas Racecourse will have a family fun day this Sunday, which will feature the Gladness Stakes.

Photos: Healy Racing

